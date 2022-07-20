MANCHESTER — For the last six months, Brattleboro artist Ruth Shafer has been busy putting together "The Weight" in which she combines sculptures and sewing to make what she sees as familiar but uncomfortable connections.
"The whole show is about obligation and expectation of comfort and service within the home and how that is expressed on the body of the domestic laborer, which is often the woman," she said. "The pieces I was making for the show all incorporate a figure or an implication or a sense of weightiness."
Her show is part of the "Dwell: Home Is Where the Art Is" exhibition to be on display at Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester until Sept 11. The exhibition opens Friday with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. and also features the work of Maxine Henryson, Alejandra Seeber and Suzanne Wright.
Shafer said the exhibition is meant to touch on themes of domesticity and belonging, and reflect on the history of the Yester House at the art center.
"Prior to the building’s conversion to art galleries in the early 1950s, SVAC’s Yester House was a private estate," states svac.org. "Many of the rooms still contain architectural features that remind us of this history, such as fireplaces and linen closets."
Shafer said she will have a fabric installation in a double-door closet in one of the galleries.
She has been making sculptures about domesticity and the body at home for about 10 years now. But she called the new show her "most rendered and fully realized work."
Her first sculpture show included more abstract pieces about laundry, furniture and quilts. It also was interactive.
Shafer said she tends to gravitate to fiber art because so many of the "techniques like needlepoint, crochet, quilting, sewing and making clothes are so often relegated to women's work and have not been given the same weight in art history and importance."
"My interest in fiber crafts is also about what shapes our lives that we don't recognize," she said. "Where is the art? Where is the craft? Where is the recognition?"
Women are making "the social fiber" people are wearing and being taken care of by, Shafer said.
For the show, she was awarded a Creation Grant by the Vermont Arts Council last year. It is her biggest and most prestigious grant to date.
Shafer said the grant program supports artists in creating new work, with $4,000 awarded to both established and emerging artists for time spent, purchasing materials or renting equipment or space for their projects.
"It's made a big difference," she said of the funding. "It definitely led to the best work of my life."
Most of the money went to supporting herself while she focused on making the show. About $1,000 went toward materials.
Shafer purchased a lot of fabric from the Experienced Goods thrift store for Brattleboro Area Hospice and Swanson's Fabrics in Turners Falls, Mass. She also received stuffing for packaging that the owners of Tavernier Chocolates in Brattleboro did not need.
Monika Grist-Weiner, who works at New England Youth Theatre in Brattleboro, allowed Shafer to wrap her in duct tape to make the dummy that sits in the chair of "SlipCover," the central sculpture of the show which also includes two matching armchairs.
"It features a seated figure, both concealed and defined by an elaborate slipcover," states a news release. "By using the female form, fabric, and familiar design elements, Shafer’s work is both appealing and unsettling."
Shafer, who also made pillows with breasts to add some humor to the show, said she noticed that furniture and the female body have a lot in common.
"Physically, there are arms, legs, a strong back and comfortable cushions to lean back on," she explains in the news release. "Culturally, they have a specific place of service in the home. I created this show both to celebrate the female form and make the viewer pull up short at the ways women and domestic laborers are conflated with objects of service and comfort.”
Sarah Freeman, director of exhibitions at Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, said she's looking forward to seeing Shafer's show.
"Her deft use of familiar domestic techniques and materials, juxtaposed with wry commentary on women's bodies and the home, makes for an incisive and humorous combination," she says in the news release.
Regarding the future of "The Weight," Shafer said she would "very much like for it to be shown many places."
"I don't want it back in my house any time soon," she said with a laugh.
For the show's installation, Shafer is getting help from her friend Lydia Kern of Burlington. Recently, Shafer helped Kern set up a show at Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro.
Shafer was born in Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend and grew up in Newfane. She has lived in Brattleboro for about four years now and has shown art in town at Harmony Collective, Hermit Thrush Brewery and the Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery.
Her work can be seen at ruthshafer.com and on Instagram, @rruthshafrr. Southern Vermont Arts Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.