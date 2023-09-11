BRATTLEBORO — The Ensemble Amphion Baroque will present a musical journey through 17th- and 18th-century Europe at the Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., Brattleboro, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Ensemble Amphion Baroque is a group consisting of Jesse Lepkoff on baroque flute and recorder, Owen Watkins on baroque oboe and recorder, Allen Hamrick on baroque bassoon and Frances Fitch on harpsichord. All are world-class performers specializing in capturing the essential passion and style of baroque music through historical instruments and techniques.
The concert offers an opportunity to hear music of Vivaldi, Corelli, Purcell, Telemann, Merula, Boismortier and Corrette played on period instruments and in the lovely acoustic Brattleboro’s historical Centre Church. Admission is by free-will offering and will benefit the Luz Del Mundo Scholarship fund for the children of Apopo, El Salvador. For more information, call 802-254-2273.