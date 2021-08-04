BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro School of Dance and Brattleboro Music Center have joined forces to present “Cave of Dreams,” an evening of storytelling, poetry, dance, and live traditional music. Musical director Rachel Clemente, renowned harpist and composer, has compiled a stellar crew of local musicians including Keith Murphy, McKinley James and Dan Houghton, who will be accompanying original choreography featuring local dancers. Shows are Thursday and Friday at 17 Elliot St. (the old Headroom Stages space).
"Cave of Dreams" is a multidimensional show inspired by a fairy tale of the same name written by Brattleboro School of Dance faculty Holly Johnson. In addition to the melodic and rhythmic music of Clemente, the performance contains original choreography by Brattleboro School of Dance faculty and alumni, including Alison Mott, Emily Sweeny, Rachel Hebert, Holly Johnson and Bridget Struthers.
It portrays the story of a community that endures hardship and recovers through engaging their imagination, wisdom and most importantly, connection with others. Highlights include a bright piece danced by children and teens entitled “Through a Shared Rhythm” where Clemente’s Irish percussive tune meets the inspiring choreography of Struthers.
The four remaining pieces of music and choreography each depict an image from the fairy tale, expressing the joy of rejoining one’s friends and family after a dark time of separation, and the sacredness of creating together. This collaboration between Brattleboro School of Dance and Brattleboro Music Center is a long anticipated joining of artistic forces.
"We were delighted when Bridget Struthers suggested that the BMC partner with the BSD on this project," said Carol Compton, education programs director at Brattleboro Music Center. "Creating a space in which to mix the talents and energies of both students and teachers from our two organizations has led to this innovative celebration of both art forms. It’s inspiring to see and hear what develops when you put musicians and dancers in a room together and we look forward to sharing the experience with the wider community."
Performances are 30 minutes long, to be held Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Friday, Aug. 6 at 5 p.m., and 6 p.m., and will be part of Gallery Walk events. All are invited to come and enjoy an evening of music, dance and story, by donation only, with light refreshments available. Proceeds go toward the scholarship funds of Brattleboro School of Dance and Brattleboro Music Center. For more info, visit BrattleboroSchoolOfDance.com.