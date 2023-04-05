BRATTLEBORO — The BUHS Players announce performances for the spring play, “Radium Girls,” written by D.W. Gregory.
“Radium Girls” is a drama based on the true story of female laborers who were poisoned and killed by their factory’s radium-based paint. It centers on events in New Jersey in the mid 1920s and is an examination of the commercialization of science and the American obsessions with the pursuit of health and wealth.
The cast features Lyla Magee as Grace Fryer and Leo Mousseau as Arthur Roeder. The ensemble cast includes Auzan Arvian, Mike Auerbach, Sawyer Bellville, Kaitlyn Blouin, Tess Bogart, T Contakos, Rei Carpenter-Ranquist, Remy Flood, Charlie Forthofer, Lincoln Hurley, Bibi Johnson, John Mosher, Genny Schneski, Abby Sharff, Cyrus Smith, Samantha Stine.
The show is co-directed by Michelle Page and Christopher Rose with Meghan Clark as the Stage Manager, Kaylee Unruh as Assistant Stage Manager and Diana Webb assisted with choreography. The costume crew, led by Allison Ackerman-Hovis, includes Madeline Berube, Lea Dodd, Leo Mousseau, Chloe O’Connell, Mason Swinburne, Bella Taylor and Dylan Taylor. The backstage crew includes Laiba Eager, Madison McKinley, River Mysca and Leo Storm.
Performances will be held on April 14 to 15 at 7 p.m. in the BUHS Auditorium. Tickets are $5 each and Brattleboro Union High School students and staff are eligible for one free ticket. For more information, visit buhs. wsesdvt.org.