BRATTLEBORO — "Fiddler on the Roof" is the Brattleboro Union High School Music Department's 50th annual musical. The book is by Joseph Stein, with music by Jerry Brock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.
The story centers on Tevye, a milkman in the village of Anatevka, who attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences encroach upon his family's lives. "Fiddler on the Roof" will take place Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School Auditorium.
Tickets for all performances are $10 for general admission and $6 for seniors. All students and staff at the high school and all Brattleboro Area Middle School and Windham Regional Career Center staff get one free ticket to "Fiddler on the Roof." All tickets will be available at the box office before the performances. Students must show ID when picking up their tickets. For more information, visit buhs.wsesdvt.org or call 802-451-3511.