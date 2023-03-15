BRATTLEBORO — Twice a year, Simon & Schuster teams up with the Brattleboro Literary Festival and other festivals to present big name authors on a virtual stage.
At 7 p.m. March 22, New York Times bestselling authors Rebecca Serle and Laura Dave will participate in conversation moderated by bestselling author and screenwriter Jessica Knoll.
Both Serle and Dave are masters of complicated family and love stories, creating characters that have enchanted people across mediums as both of their work has leapt from the page to the screen. In their conversation, they’ll discuss the adaptations, where they draw inspiration and how the world around them influences their work.
For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/5n7hkjew.