BRATTLEBORO — A mainstay of the Southern Vermont arts scene marked a half a century this past weekend with a well-attended 50th anniversary gala and dance party Friday, and a free, day-long “Birthday Bash” on Saturday for Brattleboro Museum & Art Center.
The bash, for which about 400 people showed up over the course of the day, included live music, artists’ workshops and demonstrations, cupcakes, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and a beer garden hosted by Beer Naked Brewery and Snow Republic Brewery.
“In the lead-up to this big celebration and thinking a lot about the 50-year history lately, I’ve been talking a lot about how I think this museum is pretty special in the way it’s connected to the local community,” said Danny Lichtenfeld, the museum’s director. “Not every museum is like that. And so that party Friday night and the festivities on Saturday and all the people who participated really exemplified that.”
All events took place at the museum. The gala was sold out, and the museum surpassed its fundraising goals — bringing in over $110,000, said Erin Jenkins, gallery manager and marketing coordinator.
Also this month, Lichtenfeld marks 15 years at the museum’s helm, and said some donors gave to the museum in honor of his own milestone. The museum took a different approach to fundraising for its 50th anniversary celebration, sending a fundraising appeal ahead of time and forgoing an auction.
“So the night of, we can really just have a nice party, and not also be fundraising that night. And that worked out really well,” he said.
Friday night’s gala included honoring former museum board presidents in attendance.
“We acknowledged them and had them all stand up at one point. That was just a nice, tangible connection to the 50-year history, a reminder that we’re here celebrating a long history that is based on so many people having really been very dedicated to the museum over many years. So that was pretty moving,” Lichtenfeld recalled.
The museum was founded in 1972. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. The museum, in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142, is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.