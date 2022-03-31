BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center will present a free talk by artist Sachiko Akiyama on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. Akiyama will lead a walkthrough and discussion of “Through Lines,” an exhibition whose title was inspired by the museum building’s original function as a railroad station. Space is limited. Register at brattleboromuseum.org.
“Through Lines” consists of wooden sculptures by Sachiko Akiyama that draw on a wide range of influences, including the artist’s Japanese American heritage, personal experiences, family history and dreams, as well as Egyptian funerary sculptures, medieval Christian wood carvings and work by sculptors Constantin Brâncuși and Anne Chu.
“I recognize that the nature of our interior lives is mysterious and unknowable,” Akiyama wrote in a statement that accompanies the exhibition. “As a response, I combine symbols and gestures in a way that allows for multiple meanings while still retaining a sense of inexplicability.”
“Sachiko Akiyama: Through Lines” is on view at BMAC through June 12. In addition to her April 7 talk, Akiyama will present an animal mask-making workshop with Patti Smith of Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center on Saturday, April 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the River Gallery School in Brattleboro.