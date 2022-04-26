BRATTLEBORO — A celebration of spring exhibits with many of the artists and curators in attendance is set to take place at Brattleboro Museum & Art Center.
At 5 p.m. May 14, in the museum's galleries and under a tent on the front lawn, will be a celebration of the exhibits of artists M. Carmen Lane, Roberto Visani, Yvette Molina, Mildred Beltré Martinez, Sachiko Akiyama, Louisa Chase, Anne Spalter, Oasa DuVerney and Roberley Bell. Refreshments will be served outdoors, Whetstone Station will offer a cash bar and Peter Siegel will provide live music. The event is free and open to the public. Masks will be required inside the museum.
BMAC’s spring exhibits feature a wide range of curatorial and artistic perspectives and a variety of media, from sculpture and installation to painting and digital art.
For the exhibit “(í:se) Be Our Guest/Stolen,” Cleveland artist M. Carmen Lane experimented with silkscreen printing to create a new body of work based on their family’s personal histories of displacement and dispossession.
Curated by David Rios Ferreira, Roberto Visani’s “Form/Reform” features do-it-yourself, cardboard-kit recreations of well-known art historical objects that reference the trans-Atlantic slave trade, including sculptures by Hiram Powers, Jean Baptiste Carpeaux and others.
“Big Bang Votive,” an installation by Yvette Molina produced in collaboration with the Windham Regional Career Center and the Vermont Folklife Center, is part of an ongoing project in which Molina gathers stories from people about what sparks delight or inspires love in their lives, then makes an egg tempera painting of a representative object from each story.
“Between Starshine and Clay,” curated by museum curator emerita Mara Williams, features work by Mildred Beltré Martinez, curator of the M. Carmen Lane exhibit. The exhibit presents selections from “Skin in the Game,” a series in which the artist questions what she is willing to put on the line for her beliefs, and “Slogans for the Revolution That Never Was,” a text-based series designed to undercut the idea of the “slogan.”
The wooden sculptures in “Through Lines” draw on sculptor Sachiko Akiyama’s Japanese American heritage, personal experiences, and family history, as well as Egyptian funerary sculptures, medieval Christian wood carvings, and work by Constantin Brâncuși and Anne Chu. This exhibit is supported in part by Japan Foundation New York.
Elissa Watters curated “Fantasy Worlds,” a survey of the art of Louisa Chase (1951-2016), which features sculpture, drawing, painting, and printmaking from across Chase's 40-year career, including objects that have never been exhibited before.
“Anne Spalter: The Wonder of It All” is BMAC’s first-ever exhibition of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Displayed on six video screens, Spalter’s NFT artworks explore themes of travel, outer space, and the unconscious mind.
For BLACK POWER WAVE, a year-long installation in BMAC’s front window bays, Oasa DuVerney drew inspiration from iconography related to protection, care, and transition, such as Chinese Fu dogs, the cross, and the Yoruba deity Èṣù. The installation will open on May 6, 2022.
“Roberley Bell: The Landscape Stares Back” is an outdoor sculptural installation consisting of brightly colored wire benches that resemble classical urns tossed on their sides.
Seven of these exhibits will be on view through June 12. The eighth, “Oasa DuVerney: BLACK POWER WAVE,” will remain up in the museum’s window bays through May 2023, and the ninth, “Roberley Bell: The Landscape Stares Back,” will be in the Sculpture Garden through Nov. 6, 2022. For a complete schedule of in-person, virtual and hybrid events, visit brattleboromuseum.org.
Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. The museum, in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142, is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.
The museum is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support is provided by Allen Bros. Oil, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the Four Columns Inn, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery.