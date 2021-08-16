BRATTLEBORO — A $3,000 grant from the Vermont Humanities Council aims to support the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center in holding a series of public programs on how the history and experiences of people of color are reflected in contemporary art. The series will feature BIPOC artists and curators who use archival and historic materials to draw connections between the past and present.
“BMAC is committed to sharing the work, experiences, and expertise of BIPOC artists, curators, and arts professionals,” said director of exhibitions Sarah Freeman. “As the area's only contemporary art museum, we have an obligation to provide a platform for a wide range of artistic and curatorial perspectives.”
The series will build on the programming the museum presented this past spring in connection with the exhibit “Jennifer Mack-Watkins: Children of the Sun.” That exhibit featured prints by Mack-Watkins and a poem by fayemi shakur inspired in part by the life of Daisy Turner, a Vermont poet, storyteller and activist whose parents had once been enslaved, and by “The Brownies’ Book,” an early 20th-century publication that featured stories, art, poetry and positive images of African American identity.
“We are honored to have the Vermont Humanities Council’s support for this series, and we look forward to sharing more illuminating conversations and presentations by BIPOC artists and curators,” said Kirsten Martsi, manager of education and community engagement programs.
The series will take place at BMAC through 2022, with details to be announced in the coming months.
Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings and other public programs. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. The museum, in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142, is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.
The museum is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support is provided by Allen Bros. Oil, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the Four Columns Inn, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery.