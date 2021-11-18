BRATTLEBORO — Pianist Adam Golka will perform as part of the Brattleboro Music Center Chamber Series Sunday.
The concert, scheduled for 4 p.m. at the music center, will include works by Bach, Brahms, Ligeti and Ginastera. The program will include Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 26 in E-flat Major, op. 81a “Les Adieux” as well as Kapustin’s Concert Etude, op. 40 No. 7: Intermezzo; Golka’s own Relevant Etude; Bacewicz’s Sonata No. 2 and Liszt’s Piano Sonata in B minor, S.178.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on the Brattleboro Music Center website at bmcvt.org.
Polish-American pianist Adam Golka first performed all of Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas when he was 18 years old, and he considers the 32 masterpieces to have been his saving grace during the COVID crisis.
“The reason I can’t stay away from Beethoven is that he put himself through absolute hell in an attempt to marry the rawest expressions of his subconscious to the unattainable ideals of his mind. No other composer before or since has been willing to explore this internal warfare as deeply as he did, and I constantly feel that I’ll somehow redeem myself by surrendering to the fight which is at the core of performing his works.”
Proof of vaccination or negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours is required for admittance to events at the Brattleboro Music Center. Masks must be worn at all times while at the venue.
For more information, contact the music center at 802-257-4523 or email info@bmcvt.org.