KEENE, N.H. — John Hughes, an artist and musician from Brattleboro, will perform in an evening of music, songs and stories.
On Friday at 7:30 p.m. at The Showroom, 20 Commercial St., Hughes will perform on a kora — a stringed instrument popular in West Africa — pieces from the classical West African Jeli (griot) repertoire, and jazzy original compositions mingling disparate cultural influences to what is described as a mesmerizing effect.
More information and tickets are available at johnhughesmusic.com.