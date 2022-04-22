BRATTLEBORO — A local author will read from his book of poems at Brooks Memorial Library.
Michael John Carignan, of Brattleboro, will read from "Chrysalis" at 2 p.m. April 30 at the library. His collection was published by Austin Macauley Publishers in 2021.
Carignan published his first collection, "Quintessence," in 1992, and has since published several individual pieces in local magazines, newspapers and anthologies including Oyez Review at Roosevelt University in Chicago. He has worked with area artists in the impression of his poems through music and visual art, and with a local fourth-grade students in creating poetry. He has performed in several coffeehouses, reading his work and doing improv poetry.