BRATTLEBORO — After two years of canceled spring shows due to the pandemic, the Brattleboro School of Dance is happily resuming its annual May performance.
This year’s production, “Hold Tight; Let Loose,” features more than 10 artistically crafted pieces of choreography that span the stylistic spectrum from classical ballet to modern expressionism.
Four shows will be performed at New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro, with evening shows on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21, at 7 p.m. and matinees on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 for general admission (ages 13 to 64) and $13 for youth and seniors (ages 12 and under and 65 and up) and are available through Brown Paper Tickets, accessed through the Brattleboro School of Dance website at brattleboroschoolofdance.com.
“Reclaiming the healing power of dancing together in community is a joyous process,” says owner and executive producer Bridget Struthers. “We are overjoyed to share this special show with you; sharing our creations, artistry, and technique.”
This year’s performance combines the multi-generational energies of children, teens and adults. Included in this year’s production are pieces by six faculty members: Rachel Hebert, Holly Johnson, Sonya Marx, Alison Mott, Nan Mann and Bridget Struthers, as well as two guest teachers, Cyndal Ellis of Vermont and Angie Moon of New York. This show promises to be uplifting, powerful and fresh.
This year, we bid adieu to four graduating seniors, all of whom are featured soloists in this year’s show: Ella Bogdonoff, Olivia Lafayette, Brea Tkaczyk and Ellery Witman.
“The process of saying goodbye to seniors is one of the most bittersweet aspects of being a teacher,” Bridget Struthers reflects. “We are so incredibly proud of these strong and powerful women. We are sad to see them go, but most importantly we are excited to see where they go, what they do, the impact they have on the world. These people are unstoppable.”
A collaborative effort, our spring shows bring together a team of staff, students, alumnae, affiliated guest teachers, volunteers, friends and parents who join forces to produce all aspects of the show.
This year is especially exciting, not only because it celebrates the dancers’ return to the stage since 2018 due to the pandemic, but it also marks the 45th year of Brattleboro School of Dance’s existence. Unable to celebrate this important marker due to cancellations last year, we are incredibly proud to do so this year, with “Hold Tight: Let Loose.” While Brattleboro School of Dance has always maintained its focus on a broad range of dance education by well trained staff, it has brought a special kind of experience to local audiences through the annual spring show for decades. We are finding meaning and profound joy in creating a show that is bursting with an abundance of exuberance, tenderness and strong sense of community.
At the beginning of 2022, Brattleboro School of Dance acquired a newly renovated location at 181 Main St., where classes for all ages are available.
Your attendance of this performance supports the Brattleboro School of Dance scholarship fund, distributing need and merit-based scholarships to students of all ages to begin or continue dance, regardless of their ability to afford tuition. New England Youth Theatre is at reduced capacity due to COVID protocol. Audience members will be required to wear masks and must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.