BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro School of Dance welcomes dancers ages 7 and up to audition for this year's production of "The Nutcracker."
All dancers who audition will be cast in a role. The school recommends that all participants take at least one ballet class during the fall semester.
Audition times are: Ages 7 to 12, noon to 1:15 p.m.; adults and parents, 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.; 13 and up (intermediate, advanced, and pointework), 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Auditions will be held at 17 Elliot St., third floor, Brattleboro (formerly known as Headroom Stages). Dancers auditioning should wear ballet attire, with hair neatly secured.
The school is looking particularly for children and adults for the party scene, and strongly encourage boys to audition. For these roles, acting or dance experience is preferable but not a requirement. Additionally, there are a variety of other dance roles that will be cast.
Performances will be held on Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at the Landmark Theater in Putney. Rehearsals will be held throughout the fall, weekly to begin with, and more frequently as performance dates approach. All cast members must also be available each evening for a week prior to performance dates for tech rehearsals in the theater, as well as for other full cast rehearsals to be announced.
Dancers should arrive 15 minutes early. A performance fee of $40 is due at the time of audition. This fee helps cover the cost of paying rehearsal directors, costumers, set designers, and others who make the show possible.
All proceeds from "The Nutcracker" will go toward a scholarship fund, through Company of Muses, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing dance to all, regardless of financial situation.
All eligible participants should be fully vaccinated and are asked to bring proof of vaccination. Masks will be required for all.
For more information, contact bridget@brattleboroschoolofdance.com.