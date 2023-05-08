BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro School of Dance is in full swing, working on the final touches of its upcoming production “Moons, Mirrors and Mirages.”
Brattleboro School of Dance has brought quality spring and winter productions to Brattleboro and the surrounding community for well over 30 years. Back again at the New England Youth Theatre on May 19 through May 21, Brattleboro School of Dance has again created a series of dance pieces, all original choreography by its staff, spanning a broad spectrum of styles and moods, from hip-hop to classical ballet, from children’s storytelling through movement to expressive modern, and more.
Brattleboro School of Dance has always reached for quality in all endeavors, beginning with a high level of dance education and training. Training can begin at age 3 with Nan Mann, also the director of the Brattleboro Center for Children, who brings her knowledge of children’s development into the Saturday morning children's classes. From there, dance instruction in pre-ballet, and progressive levels of ballet technique for every age group, including adults, are offered by director Bridget Struthers, and staff members Rachel Hebert and Sonya Marx.
Bridget Struthers holds an M.F.A. in dance and new media from N.Y.U.’s Tisch School of the Arts and has committed herself to teaching anatomically aware dancers where going beyond one’s usual limits is built into every class.
Rachel Hebert has trained at Point Park University, Pittsburg Ballet Theater School and The Ailey School. She is dedicated to excellence in her adult classes. She will be attending a dance residency in Amsterdam in June.
Sonya Marx holds a bachelor’s degree in dance and English from Kenyon College and trained with Manhattan Youth Ballet. This season, she heads up the young teens’ program of moving from ballet slippers to pointe shoes, an exciting time for young ballet dancers that requires careful oversight.
Patricia Wilson, staff member teaching a version of modern dance technique called “Dunham” after its creator Katherine Dunham, is currently the co-director of the Institute for Dunham Technique Certification, working with dancers from around the world.
A dance recital is often designed solely to give eager parents a glimpse of their child on stage, sequined in catalogue costumes showing some of the steps learned and practiced in class. But the Brattleboro School of Dance model is a different animal entirely.
At Brattleboro School of Dance, the staff hold auditions for all dancers who wish to be a part of productions. Roles are carefully assigned according to technique level and familiarity with dance styles. Original choreography is created and set to music that best expresses the message and mood of the dance. Rehearsals are scheduled outside of class time so that training is not disrupted. The dancers must put in hours per week for each piece they are cast in, and choreographers spend many hours in the creative process to produce the art that eventually graces the stage.
Costumes are envisioned and created to enhance the piece’s tone, flavor or message, often through collaboration between the choreographer and head costume designer Kathleen Keller — also the founder of Brattleboro School of Dance in 1976.
For an entire week prior to opening night, dancers must participate in rehearsals on the stage, referred to as “tech week,” where the spacing patterns of moving bodies are methodically set, lighting design is created and cues learned. A final dress rehearsal, complete with makeup and full costumes, occurs the day before opening night of the professional-level shows.
“Moons, Mirrors and Mirages” opens May 19 with a 6:30 p.m. showing. On May 20, you may catch a 1:30 p.m. matinee or 6:30 evening show. The 1:30 p.m. matinee May 21 closes this year’s spring show. Tickets are on sale online through BrightEvent — go to “Performances” at brattleboroschoolofdance.com — $17 general admission, $14 children and seniors.
Proceeds will support Brattleboro School of Dance’s scholarship fund to help keep our youth dancing.