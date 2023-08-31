BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus welcomes new members to sing on Sept. 7 or 14.
Come join in the singing in person on Thursday mornings or evenings, or virtually on Friday mornings (just for the month of October).
The first two weeks of rehearsals on Sept. 7 and 14 are open to new singers to come and check out the chorus to see if it is a good fit for them. Advance registration is required for all singers.
The Chorus welcomes anyone ages 10 and up who identifies as female or non-binary, and whose vocal range comfortably includes the A in the middle of the treble staff. All abilities are welcome and no auditions are required.
In-person rehearsals are held Thursday mornings at the Brattleboro Music Center from 10 a.m. to noon or Thursday evenings at All Souls Church from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.
Masks are optional for singers this session. Zoom rehearsals will take place weekly on Fridays only in October from 10:30 a.m. to noon and will be recorded.
Musical Director Becky Graber chooses an eclectic mix of music from around the world that is spirited, uplifting and easy to learn. The chorus learns through the oral tradition so most of the music is taught by ear, though this semester, singers may refer to written music at times. Word sheets and part recordings are available to practice with between rehearsals.
For those who decide to join, the cost for the fall session is a sliding scale of $85 to $170 per adult. The October Zoom session is on a sliding scale of $50 to $100. Financial assistance is available.
Links to online registration and more are on the new website, brattleborowomenschorus.org.