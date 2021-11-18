BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus will perform the fall “HeartSong Singalong” via Zoom on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The chorus be led by director Becky Graber. Some of the songs are easy to join along with, and Graber will teach a song or two to all. Guests can register online via Zoom and pay for a ticket using the links on the website. Lyrics will be posted in the chat.
The concert, called a singalong while still on Zoom, is usually a significant part of the group’s income. Tickets cost $10 to $25 and will include access to a recording of the event through Nov. 28.
Guest may register for the Zoom link and pay for a ticket via the website, brattleborowomenschorus.org/events/concert.