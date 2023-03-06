BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus welcomes new members to sing on March 16 or 17.
Come join in the singing either in-person on Thursday mornings or evenings, or virtually via Zoom on Friday mornings. Our first two weeks of rehearsals on March 16 and 23 are open to new singers to come and check out the chorus to see if it is a good fit for them (provided they email us in advance). Advance registration is required for all singers.
The chorus welcomes anyone ages 10 and up who identifies as female or non-binary, and whose vocal range comfortably includes the A in the middle of the treble staff. All abilities are welcome and no auditions are required.
In-person rehearsals are held Thursday mornings at the Brattleboro Music Center from 10 a.m. to noon or Thursday evenings at All Souls Church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Singer’s masks with a filter or N95/KN95 masks are required for in-person rehearsals this fall and proof of vaccination is required for the morning rehearsal, in keeping with the Brattleboro Music Center’s policy. Zoom rehearsals will take place weekly on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon and are recorded.
We hope to conclude our season with concerts at the Retreat Farm in early June, but participation in the concerts is not required to sing in Chorus.
Musical Director Becky Graber chooses an eclectic mix of music from around the world that is spirited, uplifting and easy to learn. The chorus learns through the oral tradition so most of the music is taught by ear, though this semester will include written music at times. Word sheets, part recordings and Zoom videos are available to practice with between rehearsals.
For those who decide to join, the cost for the spring session is a sliding scale of $85 to $160 per adult with discounts for students and family pairs. Financial aid is available.
Links to online registration and much more are on our website, brattleborowomenschorus.org.