BELLOWS FALLS — You don't have to travel to the Northeast Kingdom town of Glover to see the art of the famed Bread and Puppet Theatre and Domestic and Resurrection Circus this winter.
A display of the theatrical and artistic troupe's signature "Cheap Art," all by founder Peter Schumann, opened last week to coincide with the opening of the Flat Iron Co-op, a worker-owned coffeeshop in downtown Bellows Falls.
On prominent display are Schumann's latest creations: "Bad BedSheet" art, giant paintings made on old hotel bed sheets that were donated to Bread and Puppet, according to Alexis Smith, the "curatrix" of the exhibit. Bread and Puppet's social and political left-leaning issues are part and parcel of the art, which in Vermont is often synonymous with the counterculture. "Challenging the paradigm," Smith said.
Smith said that in addition to being painted on old bedsheets, Schumann used old house paint in his work.
"It's a little Bread and Puppet outpost," said Smith last Thursday, noting the art work will be on display and for sale at the Flat Iron through the winter.
Prices are cheap, from $1 to $20, Smith said. The prints are printed by the Bread and Puppet Press, and then hand-colored by volunteers.
The giant bedsheet paintings — there were six at the cafe — are Schumann's most recent work, Smith said, and done during the COVID-19 pandemic. The six on display are a fraction of the elderly Schumann's output.
Schumann and his late wife Elka founded Bread and Puppet in New York City, moving it to Glover in the 1970s. Schumann, who is in his 80s, Smith said, "is a baker, a musician, a choreographer, an amazing dancer, a painter."
Smith, a native of Bennington, has worked for Bread and Puppet since she graduated from Oberlin College 35 years ago. Her father is the well-known Bennington architect Timothy Smith.
Smith and another member of the Bread and Puppet troupe came to Bellows Falls last Thursday night for the cafe's opening, and they donned some of the famous Bread and Puppet papier mache masks, Old Washerwoman and Garbage Man.
They danced and sang, and served some of the theater's famous sourdough rye bread with garlic aioli, as a jazz group played on the cafe's tiny stage.
It was the person underneath the "Old Washerwoman" puppet, Judy Carpenter of Greensboro Bend, and her connection to one of the owners of the new cafe — Bri Johnson — that led to the cafe's inaugural exhibit of the Bread and Puppet bedsheets, as well as its iconic woodcuts and prints.
Johnson used to live close to Carpenter's home in the Northeast Kingdom, before she moved to Bellows Falls in 2019, Carpenter said.
And Carpenter herself had some old ties to the area: she lived in Westminster West and Putney in the 1970s, and she worked for the old Windham County Mental Health agency in Bellows Falls.
The exhibit, which debuted amid all the hubbub of the co-op cafe's long anticipated opening, has personal relevance for some.
"This was my childhood," said Tarra Neff of Bellows Falls, looking at the prints on the wall, and recounting the ones from her childhood home.
"I remember 'Rise' and 'Sunflower,' and 'Sing,' and 'Dandelion,' said Neff, pointing to the images on the cafe's walls. Her parents, she said, were peace and environmental activists and they gravitated toward Bread and Puppet.
She said she grew up in Rhode Island, but that both her parents were involved in the anti-war and pro-union movement.
Johnson, who is originally from Lamoille County, said she had a yurt for many years near Carpenter, and as a kid would go to Bread and Puppet and also perform with the theater when she was in college.
She said once she bought the Flat Iron building in downtown Bellows Falls from her college friend Jana Bryan, she started thinking of displaying Schumann's large bedsheet paintings, outside on the building, framed, as they had been displayed at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.
That vision hasn't quite come to pass just yet, Johnson said, ("We put the show together fast," she said) but one of the large Schumann fabric paintings is outside, hanging on the Flat Iron building, through sun, rain and snow, day and night.
The title is "Declare Light," Johnson said.
"We very much align with the values of Bread and Puppet," she said, during a break in the hectic early days of the cafe.