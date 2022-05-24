BELLOWS FALLS — Breanna Elaine will play the Stage 33 Live listening room at 33 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls, on Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. All proceeds go to the performer. The performance will be recorded and filmed.
There will be no opener. Seating is limited to 40.
Breanna Elaine has been making waves with her sound and songwriting: earthy folk with rock, jazz and occasional punk underpinnings. She's been favorably compared to Jewel, Alanis Morissette and Stevie Nicks.
Born and raised in Brattleboro, as a child she played violin and bass and sang in a band that performed at soup kitchens for the homeless.
She moved to Northampton, Mass., in her teens where she played in several bands and sang in a choir that featured African folk music and other explorative genres. At 18, she moved to the Rutland area to care for her grandmother, bringing her lifelong passion for singing and songwriting with her.
The COVID-19 protocol will be the guidelines in effect in the community on show day. Currently the guidance is that masks are optional, that may change without notice. Seating will be a minimum of eight feet from the stage and set up in pods of two. To make a custom pod, arrive early.
Stage 33 Live is a casual and intimate industrial-rustic listening room. No bar or kitchen. Coffee, soda, juice, water and weird snacks are available by donation. More info about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project and upcoming events, visit stage33live.com.