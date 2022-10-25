BRATTLEBORO — Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts is honored to present a gallery-wide solo exhibition featuring over 100 prints, watercolors, and artists' books from 1989 to 2022.
The opening and artist reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 and the gallery will run from Nov. 4 to Dec. 11. An Artist Talk and Poetry Reading with Chard deNiord will take place at 5 p.m. Dec. 3.
Brian D. Cohen is a printmaker, painter, educator, and writer. As a printmaker, Cohen has shown in over forty individual exhibitions and has participated in over 200 group shows. Cohen was an art teacher at The Putney School from 1985 until 2020, where he was Dean of Faculty and founding director of The Putney School Summer Programs. In 2001 he helped found Two Rivers Printmaking Studio in White River Junction, Vermont. His writing on prints, books, and arts education has appeared in print and online journals and magazines. Cohen lives in Kennebunk, Maine.