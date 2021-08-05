PUTNEY — Rev. Osagyefo Sekou was made for the stage. Over the last year and a half, he has missed the energy and enthusiasm of a live audience that is the lifeblood of a natural performer and activist.
“I get great joy from the call and response, seeing people move and smile and the laughing and crying, experiencing the range of human emotions of the live show,” Sekou says. “But I also really love my band, and I have missed the camaraderie and friendship that we have on stage, in addition to the way the music can impact the quality of life.”
Rev. Sekou will perform with his band the Freedom Fighters at Next Stage Arts in Putney on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Sekou, whose full name is Osagyefo Uhuru Sekou, is a noted activist, author, documentary filmmaker and theologian. Raised in the deep Arkansas blues and gospel traditions, his music has earned praise from NPR, Vice NOISEY, Oxford American, the Bluegrass Situation, Afropunk, WNYC, Paste, Colorlines, BBC and No Depression.
“Jazz, Southern blues, gospel, soul, funk all sit inside the center of our music,” Sekou says. “It’s an amalgamation, a collage, a cosmopolitan approach to the Black musical tradition. Our concerts are one part joy, one part political reality, one part tent revival. I would argue that the Black musical tradition coming out of the Delta is the richest musical tradition in the history of the Western world, and so we are drawing upon that great musical tradition.”
Aside from the music, Sekou is an activist teaching non-violent resistance tactics around the country. His song “Resist” begins with a rousing speech given by Rev. Sekou at a rally in Ferguson, Missouri, protesting the murder of Michael Brown. Upon hearing about Brown’s death, Sekou immediately returned to his hometown of St. Louis, taking to the streets in a series of protests and interfaith demonstrations that led to his being arrested multiple times.
Reverend Sekou served as Pastor for Formation and Justice at First Baptist Church in Boston for two years. He has protested the second Iraq war, served as a delegate to the World People’s Conference on Climate Change in Bolivia, co-led an interfaith delegation to Haiti one month after the tragic earthquake, helped train more than 10,000 clergy and activists in militant nonviolent civil disobedience throughout the United States and spent six weeks on the ground in Charlottesville, Va., training clergy in response to the Unite the Right rally.
He has seen signs of progress, especially in the Black Lives Matter movement after the murder by police of George Floyd last year, but he says there is still much work to be done.
“Right now there’s still babies languishing at the border; millions of Americans are facing evictions; there is no universal health care; there is no decent living wage for millions of workers in America; Palestine is still occupied. There are some objective facts that have not changed. There have been gestures toward diversity, equity and inclusion ... but the structure has not changed, and while I find some hope in masses of young people coming together in the streets, I am under no illusions that we don’t have a long way to go.”
Another area that still needs attention, Sekou says, is policing in America. “The big issue with policing goes back to the creation of the slave culture,” he says. “The initial police bodies in the U.S. were for the capture and return of the slaves, so part of that is ingrained in policing, what Martin Luther King called the ‘structure of evil.’ So, we don’t hate individual police officers, but we hate that structure of evil that policing, courts and jails facilitate, for instance, the locking up of meth addicts versus putting them in rehab. In many instances, police forces are funded by these mandates. We want to do away with those structures of evil, and one of the ways is to have stronger social safety nets. These are the kinds of questions that I’m interested in: How do we create a new society?”
In addition to his outspoken activism, Sekou is a consummate entertainer, delivering a spiritual, barn-burning performance every time out.
“Black music has two fundamental characteristics: lamentations and joy,” Sekou says. “So, we’re not going to walk away from the darkness, but we’re not going to let it have the last word. People should bring their dancing shoes and open hearts, and we pray that our people will be free.”