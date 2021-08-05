Rev. Sekou and the Freedom Fighters will perform at Next Stage Arts in Putney on Thursday, August 12 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 (children under 12 free) and can be purchased in advance at https://nextstagearts.org/event/rev-sekou-the-freedom-fighters/. The show is co-presented with Stone Church, and sponsored by Barr Hill, Farrell Distributing, Oak Meadow, and Bordertown Farm. The concert will be performed in an outdoor venue, so bring your own chair or blanket for seating.