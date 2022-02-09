BENNINGTON — Nicole Rizzo Carter, artistic director of Gypsy Layne Cabaret & Co., has twice performed in burlesque shows while pregnant — most recently with her daughter, June, this past August.
That number, she recalls, was designed around being pregnant, and some members of the audience appeared shocked.
“But so many women were like, ‘hell yeah,’ like, ‘that is awesome,’ and that just makes my heart smile and shine. I think that’s really the heartbeat of the show,” Carter said. “We just, you know, we honor ourselves and our truth.”
The burlesque and cabaret troupe will take this spirit of self-expression and body positivity to the Bennington Performing Arts Center, 331 Main St., for a “Valentine’s Spectacular” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Burlesque can be a musical, dramatic or literary work that uses caricature and comic imitation to make light of more serious works or aspects of society.
The shows of Gypsy Layne Cabaret & Co., founded in the Berkshires in 2010, run about 90 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission. The company is named for 20th-century burlesque pioneer Gypsy Rose Lee, who used her talents to put her own spin on the sexualization of women in show business.
“For her, it was about, how can I bring something different to this side of me, that really presents me as an actress, a dancer, a singer, and having a gimmick, essentially,” Carter said. “So for us, it’s about, what are our little hidden talents? I believe that burlesque isn’t always about taking all your clothes off. It can be very innovative, and very different. Sometimes you’re just taking some things off. Sometimes you’re putting things on. But there’s an element of surprise.”
The Bennington shows, which are adult-only, promise “lots of laughs, plenty of thrills, and tons of heart in two fabulous evenings that will warm up your winter and leave you breathless with joy,” according to an event description. The evenings will include sketches, circus arts, dance moves and “swoon-worthy strips.”
Jonathan Ambar — aka “Mike Monaco” — said he and his fellow cast members’ stage personas are manifestations of their naughty, creative and rambunctious sides, normally kept under wraps in polite society. Much of burlesque, he said, is big characters and big personalities.
“I lip sync a lot. I do a lot of gender-bending. It’s my opportunity to really make fun of gender and question gender norms and play around with that aspect,” he said. “It’s a way of creating a different character, which is separate from myself, but still part of myself, in a way of expression.”
Ambar, of Boston, joined the troupe shortly after its debut, and said he has watched the company and his own character evolve while remaining committed to putting on a show that is fun, open and celebrates bodies and sexuality — with a wink. He emphasizes that the shows are of a feminist slant.
“It’s not about satisfying what a typical heteronormative male perspective of sexuality is,” he said. “That is why we have different bodies, these different expressions, because it comes from a place that is subverting that typical, dominant narrative of what is sexy, what is beautiful, what is acceptable, what is alluring.”
Carter — aka “Cody Dallaire” — of Williamstown, Mass., notes that the shows are a labor of love. The cast members rehearse twice a week on top of their full-time jobs and other responsibilities. Carter’s daughter June was born at the end of October, and her other baby, Waylon, is now a toddler. Her show this week will include a number about being a working mom.
“I’m really protective over the energies that come into the troupe and making sure that we’re all taking care of each other and working together,” she said. “The troupe members, and what the show does for me, it’s a big piece of my mental health.”
She believes this will be the seventh year the troupe has performed at the Bennington venue.
“We’re so grateful that we are being asked back,” she said. “We love this space. We love this team that we’re working with. It just feels like home to us.”
Tickets for the show, available at bpacvt.org, are $25. For information on limited VIP tables — $100 each for up to three people — call the Box Office at 802-447-0564.
All attendees must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. A mask must be worn when in the building.
More information about Gypsy Layne Cabaret & Co. can be found on its website, gypsylayne.com.