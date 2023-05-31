If You Go

The Bondville Concert Series is held on select Fridays from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Bondville Fairgrounds, 350 Route 30, Winhall.

ADMISSION: Free, with 50-50 raffles to raise funds for area nonprofits.

FOOD: Bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages or purchase from vendors on site. Area growers and crafters will also have items for sale.

PROHIBITED: Please do not bring alcohol or dogs onto the fairgrounds.

SHOWS:

June 23: Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers

July 7: Kristian Montgomery & the Winterkill Band

July 21 double bill: Wyld Nightz; Amanda Shaw and the Cute Guys

August 11: River Mountain Valley Boys

MORE: bondvillefair.org