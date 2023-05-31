WINHALL — There’s no party like a Bondville Concert Series party.
For starters, there’s the unbeatable price of admission for the Friday night shows at the Bondville Fairgrounds: Free, as it always has been since the late Andy Gluss founded the series in 2018.
You can bring your own picnic (no alcohol, please) or buy dinner from one of the food vendors on the grounds. There’s farmers market produce to bring home and crafts that make great gift ideas.
And then there’s the great music. This year’s bill features perhaps the biggest name booked for the series since it started in 2018: Amanda Shaw, a Louisiana-born Cajun fiddler who has performed around the world, on ABC and CNN on New Year’s Eve, and at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Her band, Amanda Shaw and the Cute Guys, will play the second half of a double bill on July 21. She joins a roster of local favorites and returning acts for this year's series.
Shaw’s energy and stage presence fits the mold of “get up and dance music” that Beth Grant, the Winhall Industrial Society’s vice president, was looking for when seeking performers to round out the roster of mostly local bands on the schedule.
“We don’t want people just lying around falling asleep. We’re trying to have a variety,” Grant said. “In years past, seemed like we had the same bands — we want to reach out. Plus we want to give local musicians a shot at playing.”
Wyld Nightz, from Brattleboro, is one of those local artists joining the schedule this year. The Vermont-based River Mountain Valley Boys, scheduled for Aug. 11, performed at last year’s Danby Country Bluegrass Festival.
Among the more familiar faces returning from last year’s series are Kristian Montgomery & the Winterkill Band, who have been working on a new collection of songs with Manchester-based producer Andrew Koss, and Boston-based blues band Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers.
The popular concert series, supported by local businesses and put on by local volunteers from the Winhall Industrial Society, is reducing the number of dates to four from seven, as seven proved a bit ambitious.
With a year of experience under their belts, the group is working to make this year’s season even better. They’ve printed up cards with a logo, lists of performance dates and sponsors, and a dedication to Gluss. He envisioned the series as a way to encourage a sense of community in a ski resort town that lacked common ground where locals and seasonal residents could connect, as well as an additional use for the fairgrounds.
Why the double feature with Shaw? “She came to us after we were fully booked. She came highly recommended and after I watched her and listened to her on YouTube, It was definite,” Grant said. “We were going to have her on the bill one way or another. … She’s foot-stomping and full of energy.”
Other new features include plans for a dedicated children’s area on the grounds, as well as some new vendors.
“We’re still working on what we'll have but we’re working on a children’s section,” Winhall Industrial Society secretary Dana Popp said.
The group’s president, Scott Bushee, said Popp has done a great job in pursuing a slate of new vendors for food and crafts to join some of the old favorites.
“If there’s nothing else I’ve learned working with Dana, it’s to go with Dana’s visions. They generally pan out,” he said.
LOCAL SPONSORS
"We had some of the same sponsors but some of these really upped their game.” Popp said.
“Several of them doubled what they gave us last year,” Grant added.
Because admission remains free, as Gluss insisted when he founded the series, it takes contributions from local sponsors to make the shows happen. A number of new sponsors joined the effort for this year.
Gluss, a New York-area native who came here to ski at Stratton and decided to stay, died suddenly in January of 2022. Upon his passing, the Winhall Industrial Society wasted little time in assuring the show would go on. They dedicated the series to Gluss' memory and opened it with a New Orleans-style parade down Route 30 — a procession Gluss’ surviving family and friends agreed he would have loved.