BRATTLEBORO — 118 Elliot’s expanded "The Call of the Loon" group show features new work by seven local artists.
Art by Roxcell Bartholomew, Schuyler Gould, Collin Leech, John Loggia, Tina Olsen, Markie Sallick and Lydia Thomson is up through the end of the month. Gallery hours are Saturdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and by appointment by contacting 118Elliot@gmail.com.
Roxcell Bartholomew paints in the rich colors of his native Caribbean Island in acrylic on canvas. His free-form style makes dreamlike associations from his life and Afro-Carribean culture and legends. Luminous colors and fragmented forms (one currently associates with Disrupted Realism) depict a personal, historical and mythic history.
Schuyler Gould’s light sculptures are magical arrangements of old medicine bottles, rusted cauldrons and found objects from the past. As installation pieces, they read like a miniature city at night, illuminating the small “More Art’ room at 118 Elliot with an otherworldly feel.
Collin Leech, a bodyworker for nearly 30 years and former art teacher at the River Gallery School and other institutions for nearly as long, works primarily in encaustic and mixed media, collage and oil. Expressively drawn marks and slashes of ink or watercolor hover beneath luminous layers of encaustic paint, straddling the fence between depiction and abstraction, inspired and informed by the Vermont landscape and sometimes by the human body.
John Loggia, a visual artist, filmmaker and musician, works here primarily in black ink on paper to depict mysterious and unforgettable scenes from the anthropocene forest. These large, immersive drawings expressively employ animated brushstrokes, incredible detail and uncanny atmospheric light to evoke a powerful combination of devastation and delight.
Tina Olsen, an art therapist, social activist and lifelong painter, is showing black and white drawings inspired by Chinese brush painting that quickly capture gestures and situations at South Pond and the Marlboro Music Festiva. She also presents large abstract works in water color and oils, and small water color landscape paintings of Vermont and Maine. She considers herself an abstract expressionist aiming to capture something that is even more real than what meets the eye.
Markie Sallick, a lifelong painter, psychotherapist and former gallery owner, brings us the sea and the sky of Maine in color-saturated works on paper. These color bands offer a richness and luminosity that bring to mind Rothko in a way so rarely accomplished; The colors sing and speak in these most elemental forms.
Lydia Thomson, a longtime teacher of art at River Gallery School and a lifetime painter, brings large and small drawings in black walnut ink that stunningly and at once capture the majesty and intimacy of nature.
118 Elliot is a gallery and modern, fully ADA accessible, multipurpose environment for the creative arts, educational talks, workshops and personal events for up to 220 people in historic downtown Brattleboro.