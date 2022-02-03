BRATTLEBORO — Vermont poets and those within a 50-mile radius of the southern part of the state are invited to send no more than two poems to Write Action for the second annual Poems Around Town. Poems will be chosen to appear in downtown Brattleboro shop windows during April, National Poetry Month.
Organizers ask that poems be recent, within the past year, preferably.
Poems must fit on a single page and be at least 14-point font, Times New Roman, or a similar font that is easy to read. Also for ease of reading by the public, double-spaced is suggested. The poet’s name and hometown should appear at the bottom of the poem. Students should put their school beneath your name.
Send poems as one document in an email attachment to info@writeaction.org, with “PAT submission” in the subject line. Include contact information in the body of the email. Poems will be chosen based on number of venues available and quality as judged by submission readers. Submissions must arrive to Write Action by March 1.
Write Action is planning to hold a Zoom reading with participating poets toward the end of April.