Singer-songwriter Grace Potter appeared via livestream Monday to fundraise and uplift people after last week's storm.
"I got home just a few days ago to a devastating reality for so many friends and families here in Vermont," she said. "Tonight we are raising money. We are working hard to create love and joy with music because I believe music is medicine."
Potter opened with "Nothing But The Water" then shared footage detailing the wreckage of the storm.
"The flood waters have left a trail of destruction in their wake, causing damage to homes, infrastructure, the livelihoods of Vermonters everywhere," she said. "Families have been displaced. Business have suffered. Many are in urgent need of assistance."
Potter called the needs of Vermonters affected by the storm "great" and "long-lasting." She encouraged people to donate money to The Vermont Community Foundation's VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund at vermontcf.org, which she said will support families, farms, businesses and communities across the state.
Contributions will play an important role along with state and federal funds coming, Potter said.
"I think we all are in a new reality and coming to grips with a world that is changing rapidly," she said before launching into "I Can't Stand the Rain" originally written and performed by Ann Peebles.
Potter took requests from fans, switching back and forth between playing piano and guitar. She played "The Miner," a song she described as coming from "the perspective of a very weary planet, pleading to its lover to go a little easier on her."
Recounting the impact of both last week's flooding and Tropical Storm Irene on Vermont in 2011, Potter said both events were "really devastating."
"The reason I'm doing this is because Vermont is my home," she said. "For a lot of these places, it is the second time."
In YouTube comments, fans expressed adoration for Potter.
"Thank you Grace for helping raise money for Vermonters affected by the floods! Much love to you," states a comment.
Another fan called the concert "absolutely magical."
"Thank you for doing this for Vermont, for your home, for our planet," the comment states.
The concert can be viewed on Potter's channel on youtube.com.