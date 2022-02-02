Editor’s note: Carleton Carpenter, an actor, singer and MGM contract player born in Bennington, died of natural causes Monday at age 95, at his home in Warwick, New York, according to an obituary. Carpenter attended Bennington High School and went on to perform the hit “Aba Daba Honeymoon” with Debbie Reynolds in the romantic musical “Two Weeks With Love.”
Carleton Carpenter had enough credits in January of his senior year to graduate from Bennington High School, so he decided to go to New York to try to become a professional actor. He began by naively knocking on the stage door of a Broadway theater and asked, “Do you have any roles open?” He was told they didn’t but that the theater next door was looking. So Carleton went next door, auditioned and got the part in producer David Merrick’s first Broadway play, “Bright Boy.” That play closed quickly, but Carp got another part in a second Broadway play within days of the closing. That one also closed prematurely, but just in time for him to return to Bennington for the graduation ceremony with his class.
Carleton joined the Navy during World War II. Returning home, he continued his career on Broadway, as a regular in radio shows with actors such as Eva Marie Saint and soon was in Hollywood making movies. “Two Weeks With Love” paired Carp with Debbie Reynolds and gave them a million-selling record, “Aba Daba Honeymoon.” They made more films and countless personal appearances together and remained friends until her death despite the fact that, as Carp told me, “Debbie never quite forgave me for introducing her to Eddie Fisher.”
Carleton continued making movies such as “Summer Stock” with Judy Garland and Gene Kelly. Decades later, Carp was in California with the Broadway Touring production of “Crazy For You.” One night, the cast was told that Gene Kelly was in the audience and wanted to come back stage following the performance to see Carleton. Karen Ziemba, the Tony-winning actor playing Carp’s daughter in the musical, told me how excited the cast was to meet Kelly. Carp told me he couldn’t figure out why Kelly wanted to see him because, “Gene never liked me.”
Which would have made him the first and probably only person to know but not like Carleton Carpenter. Karen told a beaming Kelly what an inspiration he had been for her and so many actors of her generation. Kelly gave Carp a big hug, talked about old times and old friends and the two entertained the cast with show biz stories.
Carp told me, “When Gene left, all I could think was that he must have forgotten he didn’t like me. Judy loved me, but that’s a different story ...”
As a Bennington native who grew up hearing about Carleton, I wanted very much to get him to come and do a play with the Oldcastle Theatre Company. When he was in a Broadway show, I wrote to him, at the theater, but didn’t get an answer. I asked around and got the number of his agent who told me he thought Carp might just be delighted to return home to do a show. He gave me his number and I called, told him about Oldcastle and he simply said, “Well, offer me a part.”
I did. Unfortunately, I didn’t direct the first play he did with us very well. I was probably a bit intimidated. But he loved the part, one he would not have been cast in anywhere else and greatly enjoyed being back in Bennington. He came back many times, to do several shows with us. He often stayed with my wife Deborah and me and loved our granddaughter, Cheyanne. He became like a beloved member of the family. We watched baseball on TV while eating too much ice cream and I would occasionally name an actor or playwright or director and ask, “Did you ever work with -----?” He always had and then a delightful story or two would follow.
When Oldcastle moved out of the Bennington Center for the Arts, we found a new home on Main Street and renovated the building. We opened the Oldcastle Theatre with the musical “Northern Exposure” with music and lyrics by Carleton Carpenter. Creating a theater out of the Old K of C building took more time than we had hoped and it felt important to not go a full calendar year without a production. So we worked like hell on the theater and on the musical to be able to open that December. I remember watching the final dress rehearsal as the show really seemed to be coming together. Tears rolled down my face, greatly relieved, happy for the theater company, joyful that Carp’s musical was getting a second production with some brand-new songs and grateful to have had so many fabulous experiences working with Carleton Carpenter.
Carp’s last few years were sadly spent in a kind of misty twilight, but his star will forever shine brightly both on Broadway and in Bennington. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.