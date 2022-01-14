BRATTLEBORO — Castle of our Skins — a Black arts institution that centers Black music, culture and history through people, programming and partnerships — continues its ninth season theme of stitching together stories, history and art with Sound & Appliqué, an in-person concert with two world premieres, seven original quilts and original poetry created by Shirley Graham Du Bois, creative in residence, and Marlanda Dekine.
The event will include a 1 p.m. virtual lecture by textile artist L’Merchie Frazier on Jan. 22, followed by a 7 p.m. concert performance at the Brattleboro Music Center. For up-to-the-minute information and COVID-19 safety protocols, visit the Brattleboro Music Center online at bmcvt.org.
“African American quilting traditions are synonymous with making beautiful things out of scraps,” said Ashleigh Gordon, artistic and executive director and violist of Castle of our Skins. “That history is a direct metaphor for our existence and resilience as Black people and serves as the inspiration for this program.”
Group sales and sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online, bmcvt.org/event/season-guest-castles-of-our-skins. Regular updates will be posted on all social media platforms (@castleskins): Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
