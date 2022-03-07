CASTLETON — Castleton University's Film Festival returns this March with a series of films highlighting queer stories. The films feature themes of queer identity from across the spectrum, each with a unique perspective.
The Film Festival spans four days over the course of two weeks. Screenings will take place in Herrick Auditorium at 7 p.m. These events are free and open to the public.
Feature Films include: "Kiss Me Kosher" on March 8 and "Twilight's Kiss (Suk Suk)" on March 10.
For more information visit: castleton.meritpages.com/news/Castleton-Film-Festival-Returns-this-March-with-Slate-of-Queer-Films/25241.