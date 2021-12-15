RUTLAND — February is National Black History Month that started as a method of remembrance with regard to the vital events and people in the history of the African diaspora. Today, it is an important month of both remembrance, recognition, and education.
It is a time for people of any color to look at the incredible figures in Black History, as well as raising awareness about the issues that are still present in society in terms of racism and the rights that black people are affected by, and it is a great opportunity for people from all walks of life to broaden their horizons and expand their understanding.
At the Chaffee Art Center, we believe art has the power to transform lives and communities. We are honored to invite Black artists to submit artwork or other creations for the Chaffee to proudly display for our upcoming exhibit, Jan. 14 to Feb. 25, 2022.
Deadline to send letters of interest is Jan. 3rd.
Artwork drop-offs are Jan. 7 and 8 or by arrangement. More information is available by writing to info@chaffeeartcenter.org or visiting chaffeeartcenter.org.
Visit the Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St. in Rutland, during open hours to experience the beauty of the historic building all decorated for the holidays and the art. Hours are Wednesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Private appointments are available. Hours differ during holidays.