Not all heroines faint. At least, they don’t in the latest installment of Karen Gross’s beloved "Lady Lucy" series.
The seventh in the collection of children's books, "Lady Lucy’s Morgan Horse Quest," was published Dec. 15, 2021.
Authored by Karen Gross, president of Southern Vermont College from 2006 to 2014 and current education consultant in Washington, D.C., the series follows a determined young girl on her many adventures.
The most recent was illustrated and designed by Dianne Sunda and Debbi Wraga.
Lady Lucy has been through a lot since the series debuted in 2016. She proved her mettle as a knight, made friends with all kinds of fantastical creatures, completed half a dozen quests — and she’s done it all with kindness and poise.
But that poise is put to the test in “Lady Lucy’s Morgan Horse Quest.” She and her team undergo an isolating, harsh winter.
That subplot twines with a mystery of trapped horses who the group must free — with the help of the latest addition to their motley crew, a Morgan horse gifted to Lucy by an old knight.
“Morgan Horse Quest” is a traipsing, episodic delight. It’s about connecting and persevering.
And it faces current realities — but not head-on.
“The idea was to use a subtle pandemic theme to allow the subject to come up,” Gross said. Her plot works on its own, but also serves as a metaphor through which kids can explore their feelings about the pandemic.
“So for me, children's stories are like layer cakes,” Gross explained. “If you think of a layer cake, at the very bottom level, there's obviously the story — the actual story, you know, the one about the team and the horse and all of that. At the next level, there's usually some history, some facts-based things to learn about and know about. The third layer is the themes that run throughout the book, that have broader implications beyond just this story.”
History in fantasy
Using Gross’s metaphor, here, the second layer of the cake is the Morgan horse featured prominently in the children’s book — Gross chose a Morgan because it’s Vermont's state animal. Justin Morgan moved to the state with a horse named Figure, who would sire the breed eventually called Morgans.
There you go. A fact.
But more complicated, the character Lady Lucy is based on a historical figure, a survivor of the Titanic.
Lady Lucy’s real-life basis is, Gross said, “Lady Lucy Duff-Gordon, a fashion designer who was not well treated in her day.”
Gross, who was a tenured professor at New York Law School for 22 years, is fascinated by Duff-Gordon’s story.
“She's the subject of a lawsuit that was started by her agent, who sued her for not paying. The opinion is written by the very famous Cardozo judge and he starts his opinion, ‘She styles herself a designer of fashion.’ And you know, right away, she lost the case. You don't have to read any further. He doesn't respect her. He doesn't respect what she does.”
She would use Duff-Gordon’s case as an illustration in her courses, hosting a Lady Lucy Day. “I'd say to those law students, ‘Put away your books. Let's learn about the people behind the cases.’”
And it was a hit. Former students would return to campus just to join.
She saw a little bit of herself in the historical figure.
“Kids have asked me all sorts of questions over the years. But one of them said to me, ‘Are you Lady Lucy?’ And I thought, smart kid. Sure, of course, there's a part of me in her or a part of her in me. I hope that she represents the very best in how to solve problems,” Gross said.
Icing on the cake
She hopes children will identify with her characters, too.
The colorful cast includes a dragon named Dillon, a unicorn called Tapestry, and a dog dubbed Quincy, among others.
“I hope that each of the characters here represents a different trait, or a different set of tendencies that kids can relate to. Some will be like Tapestry ... and some will be more bold, like Dillon,” Gross said. “Quincy is likable and flexible and nimble like a Belgian Sheepdog. She'll search for things. She'll follow the lead — she's a really good team player. And then Lady Lucy herself is a community builder.”
Often dressing up in jewelry to honor the real Lady Lucy or wearing themed headbands to add an element of fancy to her readings, Gross has had the opportunity to read to over 3,500 kids around the world.
And Gross wants to write for and respond to a range of experiences. Lady Lucy is biracial, and all of the characters represent lifelike characteristics of children. Gross acknowledges the diversity of her readers through her characters.
“There are values that make the book trauma-sensitive and trauma-responsive," Gross said. Sensitivity is the icing on her metaphoric cake.
And for readers who seek more, not to worry. Lady Lucy and her pals will make an appearance again, with "three Lady Lucy books in various stages of development." One is a prequel, "Lady Lucy's Unicorn Quest," and will explain how Tapestry got her name.
Copies of “Lady Lucy’s Morgan Horse Quest,” are available on Amazon, or at most major book retailers. Check with your local independent bookstore for availability.