GUILFORD — Dr. Kathy Bullock will lead a workshop celebrating Black composers on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Guilford Community Church.
The workshop will feature new choral music by contemporary Black composers commissioned by the BLM Commissioning Project. The works by these composers are learnable by ear and designed to be perfect for both community and church choirs to sing. All who love to sing are welcome.
Bullock is a renowned choral leader and Professor Emerita of Music from Berea College, who has a long history of connection with singing groups in the Brattleboro area. She will introduce eight award-winning songs from Black composers and teach a selection of them over the course of the day.
The workshop will also feature a panel discussion focused on the issue of appropriation of Black music: how composers have been under-acknowledged and often uncompensated in our culture.
The cost of the workshops is $30 per participant. Masks are encouraged but not required. Bring your lunch. To register, go to vtcucc.org/blmchoirworkshop. For help with registration contact Elise Foster at Vermont Conference email: fostere@vtcucc.org For more information on the Black Lives Matter Commissioning Project: blmcommissioning.com.