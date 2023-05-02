MANCHESTER — Chris Bohjalian didn’t mince words: He’s “appalled” by the recent wave of book banning and increasing political pressure on libraries and librarians across the country, and he’s willing to put his time and money where his mouth is to offer his support.
The Vermont best-selling author said that conviction, and his love for Manchester as a place that supports books and reading, made him more than happy to appear at a fundraiser next month at the Manchester Community Library.
“I’m looking forward to it immensely given the way so many libraries are beleaguered,” Bohjalian, who lives near Middlebury, said in a phone interview with Vermont News & Media on Tuesday. “Given the way that so few people have so much power are now trying to ban books, librarians are heroic.
“The reason I’m coming is I want to support librarians in the wake of the people wanting to ban books, which is appalling.”
Bohjalian, the best-selling author of 24 books, which have in turn sprung forth three movies, a play and an Emmy-nominated television series, will be at the library on Thursday, June 15, in a conversation with Northeast Public Radio’s Joe Donahue. The ticketed event also includes a silent auction, as well as food and drinks.
Bohjalian was to have visited Manchester in March of 2020 to promote “The Red Lotus.” That turned into an online event, thanks to the COVID pandemic.
Before that, he was here in 2018 with fellow best-selling author Jodi Picoult — another frequent Manchester visitor — as part of a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
“It’s a wonderful reading community. It’s a wonderful literary community,” Bohjalian said of Manchester. “People there care deeply about libraries and bookstores and what stories can mean to the soul.”
Library Executive Director Ed Surjan said the event came together as part of a growing relationship between the library and the Ihasz sisters, who are now managing partners of the Northshire Bookstore. He said the sisters were “instrumental in helping us get Chris for the evening.”
Holding the event in June, Surjan said, will help kick off an ambitious summer programming season for the library and help the nonprofit meet and exceed its fundraising goals.
“It comes towards the end of the fiscal year, so it’s a moment to give us that last little boost over the finish line,” he said.
Bohjalian certainly does not want for things to do. In addition to a new novel expected to be published in March, he has had a busy and enviable run over the past four years. His recent output has included three books (“The Red Lotus,” “Hour of the Witch” and “The Lioness”), an acclaimed television show (“The Flight Attendant,” based on his 2018 novel), and a play and a movie based on his novel “Midwives.”
What keeps him going? He loves what he does.
“Other than hanging around with my wife and daughter and my dog, nothing is as much fun to me as writing,” he said.