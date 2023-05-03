BRATTLEBORO — If the violent event that starts Chuck Collins’ debut novel was fodder for a news headline, the words “suicide bomber” and perhaps “ecoterrorist” would be used.
“It’s shocking. It’s provocative, and maybe, hopefully, as a story, then makes people say, ‘Well, why did she do this?’ ‘What formed her?’” Collins said.
Collins, of Guilford, is an expert on inequality and the racial wealth divide, and has authored many reports and books of non-fiction. He will read from his first novel, “Altar to an Erupting Sun,” at 6:30 p.m. on May 11 at 118 Elliot in Brattleboro.
He started moving in the direction of fiction while following his wife, Mary Wallace Collins, whom he calls a “storyteller extraordinaire,” to different events put on by Massmouth, a storytelling group in the Boston area.
“I didn’t set out to write a novel. But I had a story that was sort of knocking on my inner door,” he said. “We need to have some other visions, some other stories to move us forward.”
In about 10 weeks, he recalled, he wrote a draft of a novel. In the first chapter, a young woman named Alix drives Rae Kelliher, a veteran environmental activist and pioneer in the death-with-dignity movement, from Vermont to Westchester County on Easter morning 2023. Alix tearfully says goodbye to Kelliher and drives off. Left on her own, Rae, who is facing a terminal diagnosis, engages in a suicide-murder that takes the life of an oil company CEO.
Seven years later, Rae’s friends and family gather at her Vermont farm community to try to understand her violent exit and the rapid social transformations around them, according to a provided book description, which calls the book “a near-future story of one community facing climate disruption in the critical decade ahead.”
Dede Cummings, of Green Writers Press in Brattleboro, which published “Altar to an Erupting Sun,” noted that many near-future books are dystopian, but that Collins’ book hinted at solutions.
“It’s a hopeful book, in the end, for me, as opposed to, ‘We’re going to hell in a handbasket. The world is over,’” Cummings said. “To me, it seems really hopeful that humans have the capacity to love and grow.”
Scientists call the present decade a “critical decade” for climate change, and Collins said he attempts to offer a vision of Southern Vermont moving in the right direction.
“Windham County — we’re the Silicon Valley for regeneration,” Collins said, noting the presence of initiatives such as the Rich Earth Institute, which finds ways to repurpose urine.
The book is set largely in Windham County and nearby Franklin County, Mass. In the novel, Rae and her partner, Reggie, moved from Boston to Vermont in their late fifties, Reggie describing himself as a “late-in-life back-to-the-lander.”
Collins, 63, grew up in the Midwest, moved East at 17, and has lived in Southern Vermont or just over the border in Massachusetts since 1977. The great-grandson of the meat packer Oscar Mayer, he donated his trust fund in favor of paving his own way. For 40 years, he has worked on issues of economic inequality, all the while paying attention to climate change. He was involved in efforts to fight pipeline projects in Boston and Western Massachusetts.
The character of Rae, he said, is a composite of inspiring individuals he has met.
“There was a generation of women who are a little bit older than me, who are still with us, who have a lot of Rae’s experiences,” Collins said. “They were on the front lines of trying to fix things: trying to stop U.S. invading Central America, trying to stop nuclear power plants, starting to stop pipelines. ... Rae is kind of a tribute or a composite of all those people.”
Cummings said the book taught her a lot about local figures, such as Sam Lovejoy, who in 1974 knocked over a nuclear plant tower in Montague. She laughed as she recalled feeling compelled to look up several names on Wikipedia.
“I love books that take you on a journey and also teach you, but don’t proselytize,” Cummings said. “It’s just a beautiful story. The characters and the character of Rae — like, her history was so good. ... (Collins) inhabited her and really brought her to life.”
Rae’s violent act at the novel’s beginning was inspired by the idea that a sense of powerlessness can lead people to think of violent acts as the only pathway for change. In the case of climate change, people like Rae become disheartened by oil companies’ continued drilling and use of political power to block alternatives.
“For Rae, and for other people, I’ve heard that’s kind of like the definition of evil. You know that you’re poisoning the well and that children are going to die, but you do it anyway,” Collins said. “Even if we, today, stop burning all the fossil fuel, we’re still in for a rough patch. But these folks are still building new extraction. They’re still going to focus on pulling out and burning.
“So there’s a sense of powerlessness, because current ways to change things are blocked.”
In the novel, Rae gets labeled an ecoterrorist in the United States, but on an island about to go underwater due to climate change and disruption, she is on an altar.
The image of an “erupting sun” becomes apparent very early in the book. An “altar” is a running theme, both literally, with altars appearing in the story, and figuratively — the book itself an altar of sorts.
“The book, in a way is kind of like an altar to all the people and forces that shaped me personally, but in this fictional sense, shaped the main characters,” Collins said.
“Altar to an Erupting Sun” will be published on May 9 by Green Writers Press. There will be a virtual launch event that evening at 7 p.m., hosted by Phoenix Books, of Burlington. Visit phoenixbooks.biz and click “Events” for more information, to register for the launch and to purchase a book. The book will also be available at local independent bookstores in Southern Vermont.