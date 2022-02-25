BRATTLEBORO — Acclaimed high-flying aerialists, acrobats, and jugglers will take the stage at Latchis Theatre for the New England Center for Circus Arts' 12th Circus Spectacular.
Audiences can see the show, an annual fundraising campaign, at the theater or via livestream at 7:30 p.m. March 5 and 1 p.m. March 6.
Distinguished performers include Vermont’s Circus Smirkus alumni Ripley Burns performing antipodism, contortionist Ariana Ferber-Carter, diabolo performer Liam Gundlach, and ringmaster Troy Wunderle. New England performers include Rachel Barringer and Caroline Wright on duo lyra, straps artist Elsa Hall, Rachel Rees performing on rope, an aerial sling act by Mandy Hackman, Alexis Hedrick spinning on Cyr wheel, and chair balancer Morgan Oldham.
Tickets are $15 to $50 at necenterforcircusarts.org. For more information, call 802-254-9780.