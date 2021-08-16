PUTNEY — A Classical Indian duo from Brooklyn is Next Stage Arts' second artist in residence, and a featured artist in the organization's Bandwagon Summer Series.
At 6 p.m. Thursday at Naulakha, 481 Kipling Road, Dummerston, violinists Arun Ramamurthy and Trina Basu will perform with percussionist Dan Kurfirst, also from Brooklyn. The musicians will perform a set of original and traditional music inspired by Carnatic Classical ragas, Western classical chamber music, jazz and creative improvisation, they said in an email this week.
Next Stage is co-presenting the show with The Landmark Trust USA.
Video: Ramamurthy and Basu perform excerpt from "The Jazz Gallery" accompanied by bass and drums
Ramamurthy and Basu, parents of two sons, succeed dancer Hanna Satterlee, who completed a residency with the Putney arts organization in January.
“We are having a wonderful time as Artists-in-Residence for Next Stage Arts Project," Ramamurthy and Basu wrote in an email this week. "It’s been great to get to know the people of the Putney and Brattleboro community over the past week. Between nature hikes, swimming in the river, field recordings and intimate performances, we are truly getting the full southern Vermont experience.
"Our concert at Naulakha is the culmination of two weeks immersed in the local community where we have forged new friendships, created beautiful memories and shared our love for Indian classical music. As working musicians and parents, we are especially grateful for the time and space to develop our craft and grow as a family."
Ramamurthy and Basu, founding members of Brooklyn Raga Massive, have been playing music together since 2007 and officially formed the duo in 2016. Their debut album, "Nakshatra," will be released later this year.
"The world is polarizing, and it's incumbent upon cultural organizations to be a portal for outside perspectives and points of reference. This residency is an opportunity for our community to interact with and have a larger aesthetic experience for traditions outside of our Western-facing one, " Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts, said in an email this week. "Arun and Trina are virtuosos in their craft, well-respected musicians, band leaders and producers of an entire scene of music based in New York. We're incredibly fortunate to be presenting them to Windham County."
In a video on YouTube, Basu introduces a song the duo wrote during the pandemic and a time of social unrest in response to the murder of George Floyd. The song was inspired by Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a police encounter in 2019. According to the Washington Post, an investigation found that police had no legal reason to place McClain in a chokehold.
"He was a violinist, self-taught and really used his music for healing, a lot, so we were very touched by him and wanted to write a song in his honor. So this song is called 'For Elijah,'" Basu tells the crowd.
More information about the duo can be found on their websites, trinabasu.com and arunramamurthy.com.