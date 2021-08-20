PUTNEY — More than a hundred people attended a Classical Indian concert at Next Stage Arts in Putney Thursday, according to executive director Keith Marks.
The musicians, violinists Arun Ramamurthy and Trina Basu with percussionist Dan Kurfirst, were originally planned to play an outdoor show at Naulakha in Dummerston. The concert was moved indoors due to rain.
Marks said an additional 125-plus tuned into the show via a Facebook livestream.
More information about the musicians can be found on their websites, trinabasu.com and arunramamurthy.com.