BENNINGTON — The great 17th-century French philosopher, scientist and mathematician once expressed his strong feelings on the power of books when he said that “[t]he reading of all good books is like a conversation with the finest minds of past centuries.”
While the Vermont Antiquarian Booksellers Association (VABA) may not necessarily advocate extreme time travel upon reading a collectible book, its members will be out in force this Sunday at Grace Christian School in Bennington for what has now become its annual Summer Book Fair.
John Hess, owner of Catamount Books in Arlington and VABA past president, said the event has now been in Bennington for nearly a decade, and it has proven a popular venue for bibliophiles to visit in pursuit of that special find.
“Bennington is a crossroad that facilitates visitors from the Albany, N.Y., area as well as the Berkshires in Massachusetts to make the drive for a day of quality browsing, and possibly even bartering,” Hess said. “We have such good attendance here and after COVID, there’s a real vibe of people just wanting to connect with others. Doing it over books is a tremendously fun and gratifying experience.”
Hess added that this year, there will be 16 vendors, including booksellers, postcard dealers and a bookbinder. A few of the vendors, as is usual, will also offer maps and prints, and about half are coming from out-of-state, as well as one from Montreal in Canada. Vermontiana and Americana expert J. Kevin Graffagnino will be doing free appraisals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Patty McWilliams, owner of Hermit Hill Books in Poultney, never misses the chance to participate in the fair, and said that what keeps her coming back is a carryover from what she is seeing in her open shop.
“I’m happy to report that I’m seeing more and more young people, 20s to 40s, in my shop,” McWilliams said. “They’re buying literature, classic and current; poetry; nature, environmental; history. They want to talk about the books and their interests. They're curious about what I am reading. It makes me hopeful.”
McWilliams also said that while bibliophiles tend to be very knowledgeable, novices and explorers and the curious are very welcome to the fair, and they can benefit from simple guidelines:
“Look for what interests you or if you see a book that speaks to you, whether subject matter, author, or beauty of binding, illustrations, then buy it,” McWilliams said. “Or take the contact information for the seller in case you change your mind. I get a lot of calls or emails from people, saying they wish they had bought the book when they saw it, and asking me ‘can you send it?’”
Ben Koenig, owner of the Country Bookshop in Plainfield, said the surge of desire from bibliophiles to reconnect post-pandemic is a major factor in coming to Bennington this Sunday.
“Bookstores and book fairs are open again,” Koenig said. “There’s still an internet, but purchasing a book from another human being is quite different from buying online. It might seem easy to buy online. But you’re also missing out on that ‘other book,’ the one you never knew about, the book sitting next to the one you were looking for, the book that will lead you in another direction, stimulate something new.”
Koenig claims that it comes down to a simple question: Is it worth standing up, leaving the computer at home, and attending a book fair in Bennington?
“Yes, Bennington is beckoning you,” Koenig said. “It’s time to take advantage of book opportunities that have been shuttered during the pandemic. It’s a new chance to look for “that other book,” the one you never thought existed. It’s a time for book-lovers to meet, greet and handle those precious pieces of printed paper that feed their souls.”
The 2023 Vermont Summer Book and Ephemera fair will he held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sun., Aug. 13 at Grace Christian School, 104 Kocher Drive, Bennington. Admission is free. For more information, call 802-282-9769 or visit vermontisbookcountry.com.