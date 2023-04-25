BRATTLEBORO — Comedian Hari Kondabolu likes to write about the things that make him uncomfortable, and probably make others uncomfortable.
"What are the things that bother me? And how do I talk about them in a way that like gives me, you know, levity and catharsis," he said. "That is the place of like, OK, that's where the work is."
This approach has inspired the comedian to write not only many of the jokes in his shows, but the documentary "The Problem with Apu," which explores the stereotypes and racial microaggressions perpetuated by a character on "The Simpsons."
"Initially, you know, you people could say, 'Well, why don't you just laugh along?' and you do it for a while, but at a certain point, you realize that this is never going to end," he said. "I think for me, being able to joke about it and do a documentary about it, is to actually share that story."
Kondabolu brings his thoughtful humor to The Stone Church, 210 Main St., at 8 p.m. May 2. Tickets are $25 in advance at stonechurchvt.com and $30 at the door. Special guest Atheer Yacoub will also perform.
In a performance on "Conan," on TBS, Kondabolu opened a joke by noting, "It's not particularly a good time for immigrants in this country," adding he often thinks about the struggles of his parents, who immigrated from India. He recited unkind sentiments that have been directed at his mother, such as, "Take that dot off your head," "Why are you wearing bed sheets?" and "Why don't you shut up and make me food?" He continued, "And this is just stuff me and my brother said around the house. Now can you imagine" — cut off by laughter and a few groans.
"For those of you who groaned, my mom told me to tell that joke, so you can go to hell," he reassured his audience.
His mother, as it turns out, was one of his first comic inspirations.
"She's a very quippy person — very funny, very sharp, always has been," he told Vermont News & Media. "And she's also somebody who's used laughter and humor as a way to deal with hard things. Me and my brother definitely got that from her."
Another one of his early inspirations was Margaret Cho, whom he saw while watching stand-up on TV as a young teen. He noted that they share being Asian American — "granted, I'm Indian American and she's Korean American — but the fact that ... people are listening to her, and she's so funny, and she's being herself," he said. "That as an example, for me, was huge. And I wanted to do that."
He started writing jokes in a notebook, and he recalls his early efforts as rough.
"A lot of them were basically, Chris Rock and Margaret Cho jokes with the word 'Indian' in them," he said. "I hadn't quite figured out the writing yet, but I was learning."
Growing up in New York, Kondabolu saw live comics at various stages in their careers, which gave him insight into the joke-writing process. Nowadays, he is unable to watch a routine without analyzing the comic's technique.
"It's almost hard to find things laugh-out-loud funny anymore. I have a tough time, because when I'm watching a comic perform, my thinking is different," he said. "I'm not just allowing myself to be an audience member; my brain is always thinking: How did they make that work? What are the mechanisms there? How do you do that?"
For example, for the joke about his mother and the ribbing she gets from her sons, he said, who is telling the joke — one of her sons — is central.
"That was a misdirection of like, OK, these are awful things that if they weren't said by me and my brother in the context of a family, would be incredibly awful," he said. "But the fact sons are saying it says a lot about the nature of the relationship."
He believes anything can be funny, and anything can be unfunny, depending on how it's delivered.
"Even things that politically, you wouldn't stand by and that you don't believe in, you might laugh at just because of how well it's performed. Then you catch yourself and you're like, 'Wow, why did I laugh at that?' That's kind of how good jokes work," he said. "You could say something terrible, but if it's worded one way, it's offensive, and if it's worded another way, you just think it's funny, even though it's both."
Among his career goals is an aspiration many don't even have to think about, but that has been important to him since childhood — to get people to say his name properly. A pronunciation can be heard online at tinyurl.com/howtosayhari.
"There are sounds that are coming out of my mouth that just naturally, some people can't say. Also, I understand what it feels like to see a word and just not know what to do with it," he said. "I sympathize. For me, it's more of like, 'yeah, but I deserve the effort.' I think everyone deserves the effort."
He describes his first name as sounding "like har-ree and hurry mixed together. You don't need to nail it. As long as I know you're trying to, it's good."
For a long time, he said, he "just went with it," even allowing himself to be called "Harry" in elementary school — "I can't do it anymore. I won't do it anymore." He noted that most people have to "code switch" in different settings — "in this world, I'm this; in that world, I'm that" — but that this is especially true for members of marginalized communities.
"We all have to do that, but the one thing I would like to keep whole is my name, as close as possible," he said. "I want to feel like, whoever I am, I'm still me."