PUTNEY — Dancers, parents, teachers and friends, ages 5 to 75, have come together over 14 weeks to perfect a holiday classic.
Brattleboro School of Dance students, alumni and community members will perform “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Landmark College’s Greenhoe Theater.
“The Nutcracker is one of those iconic ballets that has charmed and uplifted audiences across North America since we can remember. Just a few bars from Tchaikovsky’s luscious score immediately transport us in a moment of nostalgia to a place where we can see, hear, taste and feel the land of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” said Bridget Struthers, director of Brattleboro School of Dance and co-artistic director of The Nutcracker, which dates back to 1892.
The show features students and parents from the dance school and surrounding area, as well as professional dancers and alumni. Guest professional dancers in this year’s production include: Timur Kan of Island Moving Co.; Samantha Watson, a school of dance alum and apprentice at Island Moving Co.; Louisa Mann, an alum and member of Axis Dance Co. and Megan Gendell, a professional dancer and circus artist in Brattleboro.
“These professionals share the stage with BSD students, parents and community members, creating an environment where the enduring nature of shared experience and the world of artistic elegance meld together, resulting in this magical production,” Struthers said.
Holly Johnson, co-artistic director of The Nutcracker added, “The most important thing people should know about the school is that it is soulful. We don’t espouse any kind of spirituality but that is the level that we reach by virtue of the love that’s generated there. And kindness and support for all. And respect for the un-namable aspects of the creative process.”
A dancer and school of dance student Isabella May of Brattleboro said, “During performance rehearsals, you eat, sleep and breathe each other because you are all working towards the same goal. Everyone is tired and sore, but you bond over your love for the art you are creating. That is when I have felt the most sense of community, like family.”
All costumes in this production are handmade by the school’s founding director Kathleen Keller. Proceeds from “The Nutcracker” will go toward a scholarship fund dedicated to providing quality dance instruction to all.
Greenhoe theater requires audience members ages 12 and up to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Masks are required for everyone during the entire performance.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit, brattleboroschoolofdance.com.