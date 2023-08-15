GUILFORD — A family-friendly community dance called by long-time area favorite Fred Breunig will feature traditional New England dances (squares, contras, circles, waltzes, polkas).
It will be held at the new Guilford Community Park Pavilion, 24 Church Drive, Guilford — behind Country Store, next to Guilford Community Church — on Sunday afternoon, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
All dances will be taught; no partner needed. All are welcome and admission is by donation with a suggested donation of $10 per person and a family limit of $20 (but no one will be turned away).
Music for the dance will be provided by some of the best in the business: Laurie Indenbaum on fiddle, Carol Compton on keyboard, with Fred Breunig teaching and calling.
The dance is sponsored by Vermont Interfaith Action, a Vermont-based social justice organization run by volunteers and some paid staff, organizing Vermonters on the social issues of the day.
For more information about the dance or VIA, contact Southeast Vermont Organizer for VIA, Mike Mrowicki at mike@viavt.org