BENNINGTON — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bennington Museum began an outdoor Friday night concert series in the courtyard.
Last year, over 900 visited on Friday evenings to explore the outdoor exhibits, enjoy food and drink by the Avocado Pit, and just relax in the shade of the elm and listen to some great tunes. We are pleased to announce that this year Bennington Museum has received an anonymous grant plus additional support from the Golub Foundation to host our popular "Concerts in the Courtyard" series once more this summer.
Performances featuring 14 different regional groups will begin Friday, June 3, and run through Sept. 2, and will be free of charge. Visit our website to learn more about each individual artist and the kinds of music they play.
The Museum will also provide free activities at the nearby picnic tables where kids of all ages can create art based on art and objects featured in the Museum.
All events take place from 5 to 7 p.m.
Concerts will be cancelled in the event of a 60% chance of rain by 2pm on Fridays. Check our facebook page for updates.