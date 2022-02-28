BENNINGTON — Outdoor summer concerts will return to Bennington Museum for 14 weekends thanks to an anonymous grant.
Concerts in the Courtyard, with all shows from 5 to 7 p.m., will begin June 3 and run through Sept. 2 and will be free of charge. Music groups will be paid an average of $450, and will be allowed to collect tips from the audience.
Concerts will be canceled in the event of a 60% chance of rain by 2 p.m. on Fridays, and efforts will be made to reschedule on a mutually convenient date.
Applications for performers will close on March 31. All artists will be notified as to whether or not they were awarded a spot. To apply as a performer, go online to tinyurl.com/ycku37fe.