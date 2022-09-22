CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — "Constellations" is in its final week at Actors Theatre Playhouse, with shows tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. All tickets are $17.
This spellbinding story of a heartwarming relationship begins with a simple encounter. Roland (a beekeeper) and Marianne (a theoretical physicist) meet at a party. They hit it off, or perhaps they don’t. In this single moment, an unfathomable multitude of possibilities are created and unfold. Playwright Nick Payne theatrically creates a "split-screen" approach to a single moment of reality. What happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know — delving into the infinite possibilities of "what is reality" by raising questions about how we make our choices.
Due to the seasonal postponements created by COVID, the director and cast had extra time — three years — to get to know the play and characters.
Featured in the cast are Kenzie Yellin as Marianne and Lionel Chute as Roland. “What drew me to this script,” director Burt Tepfer said in a statement, "was the exploration of how we make important decisions in our lives, in this case in the setting of an extraordinary relationship. How much of our decisions are based on chance, random circumstance, your mood, what happened earlier that day, and how much is due to rational thought, or to emotions? Recent theoretical physics makes clear that there are infinite possible outcomes to any moment in time, and this is brilliantly and theatrically brought out by the playwright Nick Payne. We have all thought back on our lives and asked ‘What if?’ That thought grabbed me right from the start three years ago."
For reservations, visit atplayhouse.org.