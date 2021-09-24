BRATTLEBORO — All are invited to be a part of the Convergence Celebration.
Since 2019, the Ask the River Project has travelled throughout Vermont, engaging communities with their watersheds and making beautiful 25’ silk cyanotype banners. On Saturday at 3 pm. at Depot Street Greenspace, 23 Depot St., members from around the state will gather in Brattleboro on the banks of the Connecticut River. Movement artists will lead participants into one joyfully cascading, rippling and converging river.
All are asked to please wear a mask.
Intertwining people and place, Ask the River is a movement and visual art collaboration. Artists Elizabeth Billings and Evie Lovett and choreographers Christal Brown, Ashley Hensel-Browning and Erin Maile O’Keefe engaged with communities to build, reflect and deepen the relationship with water through movement, creating cyanotype postcards and 25’ long silk cyanotype banners. Ask the River is guided by the Abenaki understanding that people and place are one.
An associated kinetic sculpture inspired by River patterns and movement by artists Elizabeth Billings, Evie Lovett and Andrea Wasserman was recently installed on the Brattleboro Transportation Center.
More information is available on Facebook: @asktherivervt, Instagram: @ask_the_river, or by contacting Lovett: asktherivervt@gmail.com.