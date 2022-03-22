MANCHESTER — Counterpoint will perform "The Bells" in Manchester and other New England towns starting April 1. Joining the expanded 20-voice ensemble will be two of the finest pianists in Vermont, Samantha Angstman and Alison Cerutti, and two of the top percussionists, D. Thomas Toner and Nicola Cannizzaro, both members of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.
In addition to The Bells, the program contains two other major choral works that share a similar sound-world. Hence the concert title Tintinnabulations, a fantastical word, popularized by Poe’s poem, for the sound of bells. Opening the program is Leonard Bernstein’s Missa Brevis. The concert closes with The Symphony of Psalms, composed in 1930 by Igor Stravinsky.
Performances will be April 1, 7:30 p.m., McCarthy Arts Center, Saint Michael's College, Colchester; April 2, 7:30pm, First Congregational Church, 3624 Main Street, Manchester; April 3, 3:00pm, Church of Christ at Dartmouth College, 40 College Street, Hanover N.H.
Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and $5 students. Tickets available at the door; no reservations needed.
Visit counterpointchorus.org or contact contact@counterpointchorus.org or call 802-540-1784 for more information.