BRATTLEBORO — Faultline Ensemble, a group of artists and health workers, invites all for a live, continuing education performance about rural EMS providers struggling with and finding paths through trauma.
"Counting Pebbles" was developed from interviews, anonymous stories, artwork, physical improvisation and the artists' experience as health workers and creators of collaborative performances.
There will be performances at Rescue Inc., 541 Canal St., Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 1 p.m. To RSVP, visit tinyurl.com/4r2tzj9h.
Masks are required for the safety of immune compromised performers and audience. Unmasked artists performing will have tested negative for COVID immediately prior to the performance. Masks will be provided at the door.
Rain dates are Aug. 17 to 20.