The Vermont art scene just received a boon. The Vermont Crafts Council, a nonprofit visual arts organization, was recently awarded a $24,145 Tourism and Economic Recovery Marketing Grant from the Vermont Department of Economic Development.
The grant will be used to promote the 30th Anniversary of the Spring Open Studio Weekend on Memorial Day Weekend, May 28 and 29. It's a free, statewide event open to the public.
This spring, Open Studio Weekend will take place from Readsboro to Fairfield and from Castleton to White River in studios and small galleries across Vermont.
The tourism grants are intended to enable local, regional or statewide organizations to implement campaigns and initiatives that will increase consumer spending, support local businesses and advance community recovery efforts.
The approved marketing plan submitted by The Vermont Crafts Council includes significant added promotion to out-of-state residents through new advertising that encourages visits to artists' studios and small galleries throughout the state. New ads will target Visit New England, Yankee Magazine, the Boston Globe and social media campaigns.
The Vermont Crafts Council expects an enhanced marketing campaign to draw attention from around the region to studios and working artists, and to benefit hospitality and tourism businesses and boost purchases of locally made goods.
Strengthening the arts results in economic benefits for other sectors in Vermont, according to a study conducted by Ken Jones from 2015 for the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
Open Studio Weekend, May 28 and 29, is a statewide celebration of the visual arts and creative process, offering an opportunity for visitors to meet a variety of artists and craftspeople in their studios, some of whom are only open to the public during this event.
Those who experience Open Studio gain an appreciation for the creative process and the roles of artists and craftspeople in Vermont's communities. Participating small galleries and art centers show the work of local artists.
Information, pictures and directions are available on the Vermont Crafts Council website, vermontcrafts.com, where visitors can also order a printed map booklet.